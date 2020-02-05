Hearts set to be fan owned by 'end of April'

Foundation of Hearts chairman Stuart Wallace and club owner Ann Budge

The Foundation of Hearts expects to take over ownership of the Scottish Premiership club by "around the end of April" after confirming it has repaid the £2.5m loan owed to Ann Budge.

The fans group will take control when Budge hands over her 75.1% stake.

Budge joined forces with the Foundation when she paid £2.5m to take Hearts out of administration in 2014.

Since then, the Foundation's continued financial backing to the club includes £3m towards a new main stand.

Last August, Budge announced she intends to stay on as Hearts' chairwoman and chief executive until at least summer 2021 to assist in the transition to fan ownership.