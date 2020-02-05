Confederation Cup draw completed

The Confederation of African Football is holding the draws in Cairo

The draw for the knock-out stage of the Confederation Cup has been held in Cairo.

Libyan side Al-Nasr, who have qualified despite not having a league to play in at the moment, will meet Hassania Agadir of Morocco.

Zambia's Zanaco will take on Pyramids of Egypt whose compatriots Al Masry meet last year's runners-up, Renaissance Berkane of Morocco.

Nigeria's Enyimba face Guinea's Horoya in ties to be started later this month.

The two-legged quarter-finals are set for the weekend of 28 February to 1 March, with the return legs a week later.

The semi-finals, which will also be played over two legs, will be played in May after the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

None of the sides left in African football's second-tier competition have ever lifted the trophy.

The draw for the Champions League will take place at around 1800 GMT.

This year for the first time, Africa's continental club finals will be a single match with the Champions League final set for 29 May and the Confederation Cup the previous weekend.

The venues for both matches have yet to be announced.

Confederation Cup draw:

Zanaco (ZAM) v Pyramids (EGY)

Al Nasr (LBY) v Hasania Agadir (MOR)

Al Masry (EGY) v RS Berkane (MOR)

Enyimba (NGR) v Horoya AC (GUI)