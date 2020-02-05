Bury: Further winding-up petition served to club over unpaid tax dismissed

Bury's 125-year membership of the EFL came to an end with their expulsion on 27 August 2019

Expelled English Football League club Bury have had a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill dismissed.

Wednesday's High Court appearance over money owed to HM Revenue & Customs came just seven weeks after the club had a similar petition dismissed.

The court was told that the latest petition, lodged before Christmas, showed the club owed more than £50,000.

The petition was dismissed after a lawyer for HMRC said that all but around £2,500 had been paid.

Bury lost their place in League One in August after a takeover bid from C&N Sporting Risk collapsed.

Despite not having a league to play in, Bury - who were founded in 1885 - still exist.

The previous dismissal of a winding-up petition as well as Wednesday's latest decision only gives the financially-stricken club and its fans a reprieve.

On 18 July last year, creditors approved a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which was proposed to help settle some of the club's debts.

The CVA temporarily froze those debts, but that arrangement expired in January, allowing those owed money to issue fresh winding-up petitions - which HM Revenue & Customs have.

The Shakers appeared to be on the brink of liquidation after a further prospective buyer ended their interest in October, but during the previous petition the club argued they had continued to automatically pay tax on wages that were not paid to staff.

Businessman Robert Benwell addressed supporters in December about his plans to "bring football back to Bury", with one of the options being to start the club again if it goes into liquidation.

Were that to happen, the Bury FC name could be retained and they could make an application to rejoin the English football pyramid next season - possibly at National League level, as has been proposed since their expulsion from the EFL.

A phoenix club named Bury AFC have also made plans to enter lower down the pyramid, but it is still unclear what will happen next season as the ongoing saga rolls on.