Celtic and Hamilton to face Scottish FA charge for not acting in 'orderly fashion'

Alex Gogic and Leigh Griffiths clashed after the Celtic striker's tangle with Sam Woods

Celtic and Hamilton Academical will be charged by the Scottish FA for failing to act "in an orderly fashion" during Sunday's Scottish Premiership game.

It relates to a first-half incident when players from each team surrounded referee Nick Walsh after Leigh Griffiths stood on Accies' Sam Woods.

Celtic striker Griffiths and Hamilton defender Alex Gogic pushed each other after the challenge and were booked.

The clubs face a hearing at Hampden on 20 February.

If found guilty, each could face a fine ranging from £2,500 to £20,000.

Premiership leaders Celtic won the match 4-1 at Hamilton's Fountain of Youth Stadium, with Griffiths avoiding further punishment for his tangle with Woods, which happened when the game was goalless.

The Griffiths incident was referred by Scottish FA compliance offer Clare Whyte to a three-man panel of former referees, who did not agree it was a red-card offence.

Hamilton were later reduced to 10 men in the first half when Jamie Hamilton received a straight red for a last-man foul on Griffiths.

The clubs will be charged under disciplinary rule 204 which states players and staff must "conduct themselves in an orderly fashion at all times" and refrain from "confrontation" or "conduct likely to lead to or to exacerbate or prolong a hostile or argumentative situation".