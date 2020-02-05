Southend United: Defender John White and midfielder Harry Phillips out for three months

John White has made 12 Southend United appearances this term while Harry Phillips has turned out twice for the Shrimpers

Southend United defender John White and midfielder Harry Phillips will both be out for three months with injuries.

White, 33, came off in the 57th minute of their League One win against Lincoln City on Saturday with a broken arm.

He will undergo surgery this week to insert a long metal plate and be out for "around three months."

Phillips, 22, also came off in the game against the Imps at Roots Hall and will miss a similar timeframe with a medial ligament injury in his knee.

White suffered similar arm injuries against Sunderland last season and MK Dons in September.

"The surgeon himself said he's only seen one other case like this, and that's with [England rugby union international] Billy Vunipola," White said.

"He's the only other one he's heard of that has had a reoccurrence with arm breaks, and he'll be putting himself into rougher situations than I would, so it's very unlucky."