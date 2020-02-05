Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Messi, Dembele, Sancho, Traore

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has hinted the club could try to sign Arsenal's Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, in the summer. (Mirror)

Manchester City think they will be first choice if 32-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi decides to leave Barca on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

Wolves are preparing themselves for record-breaking bids for Spanish winger Adama Traore, 24, during the summer transfer window. (Telegraph)

Chelsea and Manchester United are set for a summer battle to sign Borussia Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho, 19. (Sun)

The two clubs are also set to go head to head for the signature of Lyon's 23-year-old French forward Moussa Dembele. (Mirror)

Liverpool and Manchester United's hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Kai Havertz, 20, could hinge on 27-year-old Brazil international Philippe Coutinho's future at Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Jorginho's agent predicts that clubs will bid for the 28-year-old Italy midfielder this summer, which puts his future at Chelsea in doubt. (Mail)

Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko, 30, is facing a battle for his future at West Ham United as he returns from injury, with boss David Moyes wanting to build around younger players. (Standard)

Manchester City are facing a frustrating wait in their efforts to stop winger Leroy Sane leaving for Bayern Munich this summer after the 24-year-old Germany international changed agents. (Telegraph)

Liverpool's Spanish goalkeeper Adrian, 33, is a possible summer target for former club Real Betis. (Mail)

Crystal Palace will tell manager Roy ­Hodgson they are committed to ­bringing in players this summer as the former England boss seeks assurances over their transfer plans amid his contract standoff. (Standard)

Barcelona could sign Getafe's Spanish striker Angel Rodriguez, 32, as an emergency replacement for the injured Ousmane Demeble, if they can prove the 22-year-old France winger will be out for more than five months. (Marca)