Davy Propper: Brighton midfielder signs two-year contract extension

Davy Propper scored in Brighton's 2-2 draw against Wolves in December

Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has signed a two-year contract extension until 2023.

Propper, 28, joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven on a four-year deal for a then club record fee of £6m in 2017.

The Netherlands international has made 87 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

"I'm delighted Davy has agreed this new contract which he fully deserves," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

"I was aware of his contribution in our first two years in the Premier League, and since I came to the club he has shown his qualities both on and off the pitch on a consistent basis.

"He is a great professional who is always looking to improve every aspect of his game and I'm really pleased that he is going to be part of our journey going forward."

Propper has won 19 caps for the Netherlands and was part of the squad that finished runners-up in the Uefa Nations League last year.

Brighton are 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.