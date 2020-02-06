Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from Wednesday's fixtures?

The 12 Scottish Premiership teams are paying dearly for having taken a winter break, with energy-sapping midweek fixtures sandwiched between rounds of weekend matches.

Celtic and Rangers pulled further clear of the pack as all four of their nearest challengers lost.

Here's a quick early-February summary of how things are shaping up for each team.

Celtic benefit from strike duo

The partnership of Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths has garnered plenty of attention in recent weeks. Whether the two benefit from playing together still seemed to be up for debate.

Well, their performances in Celtic's 2-0 win against Motherwell are certainly evidence in favour of those who rate the pair as a duo. Edouard opened the scoring after brilliant work to win the ball back by Griffiths, while the Scot then scored one of his own in the second half. Griffiths later hit the bar from an Edouard set-up and the Frenchman scored a brilliant free-kick late on. Simply put, Motherwell could not handle them. Most teams can't.

Since the winter break, Edouard has scored six times, Griffiths has scored four times. One of them has scored at least once in all six games.

Manager Neil Lennon has been vocal about their success playing 3-5-2, and there is little doubt that his two strikers have played a massive role in their six consecutive victories.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 0-4 Celtic

Hagi the hero for Rangers

Ianis Hagi made the headlines for Rangers with a fantastic late strike on his first start.

Manager Steven Gerrard has spoken a lot about a "missing spark" since the Premiership resumed in 2020 and perhaps the Romanian with the famous dad is the answer.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder had a quiet first half as he got acquainted with the rough and tumble of the Premiership and he was not the only player in blue to look off the pace and uncertain before the interval.

With George Edmundson finding an equaliser on the half-time whistle, the second period was a very different story. Rangers played with increased intensity, pinning Hibs back from the re-start whistle to the last.

Hagi was very much involved, popping up in a variety of dangerous positions, and capped a fine evening with a well-taken goal. He is not an obvious fit in Gerrard's preferred 4-3-3 formation but he looks hard to leave out already.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 2-1 Hibernian

'Well expose Celtic's system

Looking only at the scoreline, it would be hard to come up with positives for Motherwell to take from this game. But they were not anywhere near as bad as that 4-0 scoreline suggests, especially for the opening 55 minutes.

And though Celtic took maximum points from Fir Park - their sixth consecutive win - manager Neil Lennon will be conscious of the ease with which Motherwell created chances, particularly in the first half.

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson left wingers Rolando Aarons and Jermaine Hylton up front when his side were out of possession, so when Celtic lost the ball, James Forrest and Greg Taylor were out of position, leaving their back three exposed to a counter attack.

Only wasteful finishing from Hylton and a super save from Fraser Forster to deny Aarons stopped the hosts capitalising. Aarons was substituted 10 minutes into the second half, but 'Well fans saw more than a glimpse of the quality he can offer in the remainder of the season.

They may be without a win in their last three games, but their first-half performance was much improved compared to their loss at Livingston at the weekend and offers plenty of encouragement for the rest of the season.

Fans' growing frustrated at Pittodrie

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller on Sportsound

Aberdeen need that spark, they need to get their creative players functioning properly. The Scottish Cup is so big for them. Fans are a little bit downhearted and disenchanted with some of the performances. They need the Scottish Cup to give them that belief and that life back.

We know the fans put certain expectations on the manager. I think the manager has been very good for this club and I still don't think there's any pressure on him. I think at times he can be a cautious manager and I think that frustrates Aberdeen fans.

But generally he's been very good for the club, cup finals, winning a trophy for the first time in 20 years. Yes, the fans are not happy, and I can understand because it hasn't been an exciting season.

No lack of effort

Manager Gary Holt was not for criticising his players after the defeat by Ross County in Dingwall. He acknowledged that there would have to be improvements in the final third but, in terms of effort and passing, he said he could not "ask for any more of the lads".

Hibernian's defeat at Ibrox means they did not eat into Livi's four-point lead and so the West Lothian team remain fifth in the table, with Aberdeen, a further four points ahead, in their sights.

Livi's lofty position has been largely secured by their home form. Holt will hope that his defence returns to its parsimonious ways when St Mirren visit on 12 February.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Ross County 2-0 Livingston

Hard-working Hibs fall short

Hibs were hammered 6-1 on their last visit to Ibrox and were extremely meek when swept aside 3-0 by Rangers at Easter Road in December.

This time, there was no faulting the endeavour and defensive discipline of Jack Ross's side but it was asking a lot to hold on under a barrage of second-half pressure.

The visitors enjoyed regular forays forward in the first half but could not hold on to the ball after the break, simply kicking it long and bracing themselves for the next wave of attacks.

They put bodies on the line, Ofir Marciano made some good saves and there will be anguish about getting so close to earning a point, but the Rangers' winner came as no surprise.

Losing Adam Jackson to injury was a blow and there was maybe a case for adding fresh legs to an overrun midfield earlier on, while Martin Boyle never looks as threatening when deployed on the left.

Hibs showed commendable guts but needed a bit more gumption when under the cosh.

Killie finding their shooting boots

Alex Dyer's side did not struggle too much defensively during the barren spell of 10 games without a win - it was going forward they truly had issues.

Before the two wins over Hearts and Ross County - which saw them net six times - the Ayrshire side had only scored four in their previous nine.

What has been the difference? Despite not having any major involvement in the three goals at Tynecastle, January signing Nicke Kabamba has been a real catalyst for change.

He looked dangerous for the visitors and, more vitally, Eamonn Brophy looks a better striker alongside him.

After an underwhelming start to his tenure in charge, Alex Dyer is shaping a team much closer to the side Steve Clarke guided to a European spot.

McCann the man

In the words of St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright, 20-year-old midfielder Ali McCann keeps "getting better and better". He scored the decisive goal in the win at Aberdeen and was a bundle of energy in the middle of the pitch as they hassled and harried their hosts into mistakes and kept them firmly at bay.

The strike itself was a deliciously composed chip over Joe Lewis, and was McCann's second goal in two games having also netted against Hearts. He is contracted to 2023 and could be a vital player for St Johnstone for years to come, or at the very least a sellable asset.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 0-1 St Johnstone

Staggies stop the rot

Steven Ferguson said he and County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell are aware of what Billy Mckay brings to the team, namely goals, and it was his brace in the 2-0 home win over Livingston that gave the Staggies their first victory since mid-December.

Sean Kelly's deliveries from the left produced one goal, with an assist by Marcus Fraser, and ought to have resulted in Mckay securing his hat-trick, but for the Northern Ireland striker knocking the ball wide from his inviting cross.

The goalscorer's enthusiasm for the task was emblematic of County on Wednesday. They had an appetite to match high-flying Livingston and withstood an improved showing by the visitors after the break before Mckay sealed the points.

With St Mirren and Hamilton drawing, it was a good evening for the Dingwall side as they gained two points on the teams immediately behind them.

Goal-shy St Mirren need ruthlessness

How St Mirren need a goalscorer. In 25 league games, they have netted only 20 times, the most impotent record in the league.

It is all the more frustrating for Jim Goodwin given how effervescent and encouraging much of his side's build-up play has been these past few matches. They fell behind early to relegation rivals Hamilton Academical, but from that point on, enjoyed much of the possession and momentum.

Their inability to turn that pressure into clear-cut chances and goals is seriously denting their survival bid. Forwards Jonathan Obika, Junior Morias and Danny Mullen have only nine strikes between them. With the January window now shut, they are going to have to find a new way of scoring or unearth a free agent who can start applying a ruthless touch.

Can Templeton inspire Accies' survival?

Of all the January signings made by top-flight clubs, Hamilton's re-acquisition of David Templeton could be among the most significant.

Templeton adds such finesse and craft to a dogged Accies side. His goal against St Mirren was wonderful, he set up Aaron McGowan for a crack at the target and very nearly bagged a second with another cute piece of skill.

Hamilton, as is often the case, are embroiled in an almighty scrap to beat the drop. They have players who are well used to this sort of marathon battle, but bringing in an operator of Templeton's quality could be a vital boon in the months ahead. He is a goalscorer and a match-winner.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Mirren 1-1 Hamilton Academical

Hearts shipping goals

It would be easy to assume Hearts conceding six goals in their last two games is down to their attacking style of play under Daniel Stendel.

However, none of Kilmarnock's three goals were a direct consequence of the way the German has the Tynecastle side playing.

One from a corner, one from a long ball, and one from a goalkeeping error after poor tracking on the edge of the box.

If Hearts are to claw their way back from the bottom of the table once more, they will need to figure out a way to address multiple defensive frailties.

One clean sheet in 15 appearances makes grim reading for supporters - and tightening up at the back could be the difference between survival and relegation.