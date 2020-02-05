Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss felt like booing team in St Johnstone loss

Niall McGinn's late free-kick off a post was as close as Aberdeen came against St Johnstone

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes conceded that he felt like booing his team after they were jeered off by supporters following their 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

Ali McCann's strike for St Johnstone earned Tommy Wright's side victory and meant Aberdeen's winless run in the Scottish Premiership in 2020 continued.

They are yet to score in the league since the winter break.

"I totally understand fans not being happy with that," McInnes said.

"I would have booed myself. It wasn't what I expect from my team. I just want more courage and conviction in the performance."

Aberdeen were ponderous in attack as they slipped to their second straight 1-0 loss at home, though they remain in fourth place, three points behind Motherwell.

Niall McGinn's last-minute free-kick off a post was as close as they came to scoring as the majority of the home side's chances came from set-pieces.

McInnes described his team selection as a "gamble" after giving a debut to deadline day signing Ronald Hernandez at right-back despite limited action of late, and resting McGinn and Funso Ojo from the start with Saturday's Scottish Cup last-16 tie with Kilmarnock in mind.

The Aberdeen manager, though, told BBC Scotland he still expects more from his team.

"I think what you saw was a lot of players a bit unsure, not moving the ball quick enough, lacking a wee bit of confidence and we've got to overcome that, especially at home," McInnes said.

"We're here to support the players but they do need to grasp that they need to show more of themselves.

"Hopefully we can get that on Saturday [against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup] and get our season moving again.

"We need to knuckle down to get through a cup tie and try and find the answers to carry more attacking threat and not lose the type of goal we lost tonight."