'I didn't want to train well' - Martin Donnelly reveals struggles during Sheffield United spell

Donnelly earned promotion to the Irish Premiership with Larne last season

Larne's Martin Donnelly has revealed how homesickness would lead to him wanting to perform badly in training during his spell at Sheffield United.

The former Cliftonville winger told this week's Irish League Behaviour podcast about his struggles during his three and a half years at Bramall Lane.

Now 31, Donnelly moved to England at 16 years old but failed to adapt to his surroundings.

"I hated every minute of it," said the two-time Irish Premiership winner.

"I was homesick from the first day, I didn't like it at all. I would be on the phone to my mum and dad every day crying to get home.

"I used to go into training thinking 'if I play well today they're going to want to keep me'. That's how mad my head was at the time.

"Once I got into training and got going, I was fine. I would stay and do extra work on my technique, free-kicks and corners.

"The football was amazing and they looked after you during that, but once you walked out the door and went home I was on my own. I was only on pennies and didn't have enough money to go out once I had paid for buses and something to eat."

Larne defender Albert Watson joins Donnelly on the Irish League Behaviour podcast

While very open about his time as a Sheffield United player, Donnelly, who won the Irish Cup with Crusaders in 2009, said he thinks any young player from Northern Ireland would have struggled in his situation.

He also added that he believes that gaining a few years' experience as a player in the Irish League before moving to full-time football in England or Scotland, as a number of players have done recently, is a better pathway to a long-term career as a professional.

"Looking back, I don't think I could have done anything any differently," he added. "I almost gave football up when I came home from Sheffield.

"There are not many kids now who are making it when they go to England at 16, but the ones who play in the Irish League first are flourishing.

"The likes Gavin Whyte, Mark Sykes, Stuart Dallas and Paul Smyth have been bought from the Irish League and are doing really well. They can play in the Irish League with their support network around them before making the move."

This week's edition of Irish League Behaviour will be available from 06:00 on Thursday. Regular hosts Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett are also joined by Donnelly's Larne team-mate Albert Watson.