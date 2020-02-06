Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Scotland, Motherwell & St Mirren

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has described the Ibrox pitch as "awful" following the victory over Hibernian on Wednesday. (The Scotsman)

Celtic winger Marian Shved has been left out of the club's Europa League squad to face Copenhagen after struggling to make the grade at the club. (Daily Record)

Rangers winger Jordan Jones also misses out of Europa League action, with Steven Gerrard dropping him from the squad to play Braga. (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Joel Pereira has apologised to his Hearts team-mates for his role in Kilmarnock's winning goal as the Gorgie side return to bottom in the Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Cardiff City's versatile Scot Callum Patterson says he would be happy to wash the kit if it got him into Steve Clarke's squad to face Israel in a Euro play-off. (The Sun print edition)

Former Motherwell striker James Scott says Andy Robertson was his inspiration after sealing a deadline day move to Hull City. (Daily Record)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has asked his players to ignore anxiety in the stands over their survival hopes. (Daily Record print edition)