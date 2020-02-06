Carl Robinson: Former Wales midfielder named coach of Newcastle Jets

As a midfielder Carl Robinson won 52 senior caps for Wales, scoring once.

Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson has been appointed head coach of Australian side Newcastle Jets.

Robinson, 43, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the A-League side until 2023.

The Llandrindod Wells-born former Wolves, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Norwich player has previously coached in North America.

He was a player coach at New York Red Bulls before joining Vancouver Whitecaps, initially as an assistant.

Robinson was promoted to be Whitecaps head coach in 2014, before leaving the Canadian club in September 2018.

"The opportunity was too good to turn down," said Robinson on re-locating to the southern hemisphere.

"I am moving my family from a beautiful city in Vancouver to another amazing part of the world.

"The City of Newcastle is a city on the up, and myself and my family are looking forward to joining the community and playing a huge part in the continued growth of football in this area.

"I am thrilled to be taking charge of the Jets. Everything I have seen about the club so far has been top class, they are desperate for success and hopefully, we can achieve that together."