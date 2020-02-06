Josh McEachran: Birmingham City midfielder out for rest of season with knee injury

Josh McEachran was stretchered off in the 18th minute on Wednesday

Birmingham City midfielder Josh McEachran will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The ex-Brentford and Chelsea man, 26, tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the club's FA Cup tie with Coventry on Wednesday and requires surgery.

Blues boss Pep Clotet said McEachran is facing a "long-term recovery".

He told BBC WM: "We are a little bit thin at the moment but in these situations we need to make sure that the team gets the best out of itself."

McEachran has made 10 appearances for Birmingham since joining in September.

Meanwhile, winger Jacques Maghoma is likely to be sidelined for six weeks with a quad injury.