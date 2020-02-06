West Ham appoint Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin as first-team coaches

Nolan (left) Notts County in 2018 while Paul Nevin was with England until June

Former club captain Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin have been appointed as West Ham first-team coaches.

Nolan, 37, scored 31 goals in 157 appearances for the Hammers between 2011 and 2015, before player-coach roles at Leyton Orient and Notts County.

Nevin, 50, coached at Brighton, Fulham and Norwich before joining the England coaching staff until June 2019.

"Both have a wealth of experience in the game," said manager David Moyes.

"I'm sure they will make a very positive contribution between now and the end of the season.

"Kevin obviously knows the club very well having played here previously, while Paul's coaching pedigree is excellent.

"It has taken some time to finalise the coaching staff, but I wanted to make sure I brought in the right people to help us, and both Kevin and Paul are fantastic additions."

Both have joined Moyes' staff initially until the end of the season. West Ham are 18th in the Premier League and travel to Manchester City on Sunday (16:30 GMT).