Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance buoyed by comeback in 2-2 Haywards Heath Town draw

Ross Allen made his 250th appearance for Guernsey FC and has scored a club-record 251 goals

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has praised his side's second-half showing as they came back to draw 2-2 with Haywards Heath Town at Footes Lane.

Trevor McCreadie's strike into the top corner gave the hosts a third-minute lead, but leading scorer Ross Allen equalised soon after.

Ryan Warwick's 25th-minute goal put Haywards Heath in front again.

But Guernsey equalised late-on when Seb Skillen's low cross was spilled into his own net by goalkeeper Luke Glover.

The draw sees Guernsey FC stay in seventh place in Isthmian League Division One South East - five points outside the play-off places.

"We were well off it first half. It was poor and they wanted it more than us," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"They ran harder than us, they were annoying and we let them be, so I was disappointed at half-time and told them so.

"But credit to the players - what a reaction - they were on it in the second half but it just didn't look like we were going to score. It took a fluky goal but you've got to keep knocking on the door and eventually one might go in.

"We wanted three points but we've turned a loss into a draw and, in the end, it's a good point because we didn't have the greatest game but the boys put in a shift in the second half."