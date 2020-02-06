Ryan Lowe: Plymouth Argyle boss says League One and Two don't need winter break

Ryan Lowe's Plymouth side have lost just once since Christmas and are unbeaten in their last six games

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says clubs in League One and League Two do not need a winter break.

Premier League sides are currently taking a break, with only four top-flight games being played this weekend.

Argyle have won five and drawn one of their last six games, a run topped only by Liverpool across the English leagues, to move third in League Two.

"If we were to have two weeks off now when you're in a rhythm I wouldn't like it; I'd want to keep going," Lowe said.

"It's like when a game gets called off and you're in a rhythm, it's not nice,

"And at our level anyway people can't afford to go to Dubai for four or five days or America or Barbados or wherever it may be.

"At our level, especially League One and League Two, it should just stay the same," he told BBC Radio Devon.

In 2017 and 2018 former Argyle boss Derek Adams took his side away for warm-weather training in February.

But Lowe, who took over from Adams last summer, will not be following suit.

"There's no point," he said. "I wouldn't go to my chairman and ask him for some money to go on a warm-weather break. We're League Two players, I don't think it's needed.

"We've got a fully fit, healthy squad, we do the right things, we do everything properly, there's no reason for us to venture off to Spain for four or five days."