Premier League clubs vote for return to longer summer transfer window

David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea on deadline day in 2019

Premier League clubs have voted to change the summer transfer window to bring it in line with the rest of Europe.

For the past two seasons, the window in England has closed the day before the top-flight campaign began.

In a statement, the Premier League said the deadline has been changed to the "traditional point at the end of August/early September".

The 2020 closing date will be 1 September at 17:00 BST.

The vote was taken at a Premier League shareholders' meeting in London on Thursday.

The transfer window was moved to the start of August in England following complaints from clubs and managers that keeping it open after the start of the season was disruptive.

It was hoped major leagues across Europe would also bring their own windows forward.

However, that did not happen and a number of clubs found themselves in the uncomfortable position of knowing their players were in demand across the continent but unable to bring in replacements for anyone they wanted to sell.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously voiced support for bringing the closure of the summer transfer window back in line with the rest of Europe.

"I don't care when it closes, but it must close at the same time," he said in September. "They spoke about finishing it before the season starts. Good idea, but only England did it. That makes no sense. It was a good idea but it didn't work out."