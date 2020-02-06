Scott Burgess: Port Vale midfielder signs new two-year deal

Scott Burgess' first goal for Vale was against his former side Macclesfield Town in September 2019

Port Vale midfielder Scott Burgess has signed a two-year contract extension with the League Two club.

The 22-year-old has made 23 appearances in his first season with Vale, scoring on three occasions.

Burgess joined Vale from Bury in the summer of 2019, having spent time on loan in the National League with Macclesfield Town and Wrexham.

He told the club website: "The team has been doing well and it is a great place to be around at the minute."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.