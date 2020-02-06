Lewis Holtby: Blackburn Rovers midfielder set to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Blackburn midfielder Lewis Holtby had spells in the Premier League with Tottenham and Fulham

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Holtby is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a lateral ligament injury.

The 29-year-old was forced off before half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

The Germany international scored three goals in 18 appearances this season.

"If we make the play-offs he might have a chance, but he'll be unavailable for the next 12 weeks," boss Tony Mowbray told the club website.

Rovers, who are already without forward Bradley Dack, are six points outside the Championship's top six with six games to play.