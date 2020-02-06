Irish Premiership: Glentoran sign Lithuanian international striker Deivydas Matulevicius

Matulevicius joins a host of signings made in January by Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and coach Paul Millar

Glentoran have signed Lithuanian international striker Deivydas Matulevicius.

The 30-year-old has won 36 international caps and most recently played for FK Kauno Zalgiris in his home country.

Matulevičius made 12 appearances for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in 2017-18 and has also had spells playing in Poland, Romania and Belgium.

The Glens made six new signings during the January transfer window.

Defender Keith Cowan and midfielder Ciaran O'Connor had agreed to come to the Oval last year while defender Caolan Marron and striker Andrew Mitchell arrived from Glenavon early in January.

Former Dungannon Swifts captain Seanan Clucas was next to arrive, while Cliftonville's Ruaidhri Donnelly signed on a three-and-a-half year deal on the final day of the transfer window.

Glens boss Mick McDermott almost made ambitious £60,000 bids for Reds striker Joe Gormley and Ballymena United forward Adam Lecky.

The Glens, currently second in the Irish Premiership table, are at home to fifth-placed Coleraine on Saturday.