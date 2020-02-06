Ricky van Wolfswinkel: Basel striker returns to training seven months after brain aneurysm discovery

Ricky van Wolfswinkel joined Swiss side Basel from Dutch team Vitesse in 2017

Dutch striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has returned to full training with Basel seven months after beginning treatment for a brain aneurysm.

The condition was only discovered in August after the 31-year-old had scans following a concussion.

"The therapy went according to plan," read a statement on the Basel website.

The ex-Norwich striker posted a video of his return to training on social media, along with the caption: "I am. Back. Ready. Proud. Lets do this!"

An aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall.

If a brain aneurysm bursts it causes a subarachnoid haemorrhage, which can be fatal or cause extensive brain damage.