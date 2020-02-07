Nathan Ferguson: West Brom talks with defender's representatives suggest summer exit

Nathan Ferguson has made 21 senior appearances for West Brom - making his debut for the club in August

West Bromwich Albion technical director Luke Dowling says discussions with Nathan Ferguson's representatives indicate the defender will leave the club at the end of the season.

Ferguson was on the brink of joining Premier League side Crystal Palace in January but the move fell through.

A medical showed the 19-year-old was carrying a knee injury for which he will now have exploratory surgery.

"It might be a tidy up or repairing but that's down to the surgeon," he said.

Speaking to BBC WM, Dowling continued: "We agreed a deal with Crystal Palace and he went down to London for a medical.

"They came across an issue in his knee which we'll hopefully get to the bottom of and know the exact problem he's got. Hopefully, if not before the end of the season, then pre-season he'll be back up and running.

"The discussions we've had with his representatives since deadline day suggest that he will still leave us at the end of the season."

After joining the club at the age of eight, Ferguson progressed through the youth ranks to the first team and has made 20 appearances since making his full senior debut in August.

The English defender was part of the West Brom squad that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup last year and has not played since their 2-1 defeat by Cardiff in January.

"We look at ourselves and we know the size of the contract we offered and the opportunity we've given him on the pitch so we've done everything we can," Dowling added.

"[Him staying here] has not even really been spoken about, so if we can get a deal agreed with someone between now and the end of the season that we're happy with then we will do that.

"But if not, whoever does take him, it will go to a tribunal."