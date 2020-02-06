Friday's papers

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Worthing kid a £4m target for Barca"
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "FA moves to stop children heading"
The Times
In the Times, "Shearer backs heading limit"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Spain snub for Pogba"
The Guardian
In the Guardian, "Mourinho has hit his stride with talk of problems at Tottenham"
Independent
In the Independent, "Man City monitoring Messi's Barca situation"
The Sun
In the Sun, "Flog the Pog"

Top Stories