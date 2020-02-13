Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his side benefitted from the winter break

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt to play on Friday because he remains short of full fitness after a knee operation.

Ryan Bennett is ineligible due to the terms of his loan deal with Wolves, but Wes Morgan and Matty James should be involved.

Wolves forward Adama Traore will be available despite dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United.

Ruben Vinagre remains out with a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: A Wolves win would actually put them sixth at least until Sunday. When you consider that this is game 42 of a season that started in July, you can only applaud how Nuno Espirito Santo has met the demands of home and Europe together.

Yes, they have resources, but not a huge squad. Indeed, no team has fielded fewer than the 20 players to feature in the Premier League for Wolves this season.

Leicester have also only fielded 20, with the transformation in less than 12 months under Brendan Rodgers down to minor, subtle changes and his fantastic man-management.

Two happy camps, refreshed and ready to go again after their break. Where else would I want to be on Valentine's night?!

NB. These are two teams who'd be in the top four of any 'success story' table of the season so far (1 Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 3 Leicester 4 Wolves). Agreed?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Adama Traore's injury: "Adama has a lot of people caring for him. It's a problem, but he's doing muscular work and taking care. He's OK."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on his side's mid-season break: "A lot of them went away to spend time with family and friends, to have a rest from football, and now they're ready to go.

"There's no doubt it was definitely something that will benefit them; just to break the cycle was important, mentally as well as physically.

"The players had individual programmes while they were away, so they weren't escaping total physical exertion. We're all fresh ahead of this final third of the season."

It is his longest run without a top-flight goal since he went seven games between December 2016 and February 2017.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves won 4-3 in both previous Premier League home games against the Foxes.

Leicester's solitary victory in their past eight league visits to Wolves came in the Championship in December 2006.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost three of their past six league fixtures, as many defeats as in their first 19 top-flight fixtures this season.

They have led for 305 minutes in the Premier League this season, less than any other side, but have earned an unrivalled 18 points from a losing position.

Their only previous victory in five Premier League matches played on a Friday night came against Manchester City in December.

Wolves and Liverpool are the only two clubs to have scored in all of their Premier League home matches this campaign.

They have scored a Premier League-high 20% of their 35 goals from outside the penalty area this season.

Leicester City