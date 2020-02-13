Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt to play on Friday because he remains short of full fitness after a knee operation.
Ryan Bennett is ineligible due to the terms of his loan deal with Wolves, but Wes Morgan and Matty James should be involved.
Wolves forward Adama Traore will be available despite dislocating his shoulder against Manchester United.
Ruben Vinagre remains out with a hamstring injury.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Guymowbray: A Wolves win would actually put them sixth at least until Sunday. When you consider that this is game 42 of a season that started in July, you can only applaud how Nuno Espirito Santo has met the demands of home and Europe together.
Yes, they have resources, but not a huge squad. Indeed, no team has fielded fewer than the 20 players to feature in the Premier League for Wolves this season.
Leicester have also only fielded 20, with the transformation in less than 12 months under Brendan Rodgers down to minor, subtle changes and his fantastic man-management.
Two happy camps, refreshed and ready to go again after their break. Where else would I want to be on Valentine's night?!
NB. These are two teams who'd be in the top four of any 'success story' table of the season so far (1 Liverpool 2 Sheffield United 3 Leicester 4 Wolves). Agreed?
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on Adama Traore's injury: "Adama has a lot of people caring for him. It's a problem, but he's doing muscular work and taking care. He's OK."
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on his side's mid-season break: "A lot of them went away to spend time with family and friends, to have a rest from football, and now they're ready to go.
"There's no doubt it was definitely something that will benefit them; just to break the cycle was important, mentally as well as physically.
"The players had individual programmes while they were away, so they weren't escaping total physical exertion. We're all fresh ahead of this final third of the season."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves won 4-3 in both previous Premier League home games against the Foxes.
- Leicester's solitary victory in their past eight league visits to Wolves came in the Championship in December 2006.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves have lost three of their past six league fixtures, as many defeats as in their first 19 top-flight fixtures this season.
- They have led for 305 minutes in the Premier League this season, less than any other side, but have earned an unrivalled 18 points from a losing position.
- Their only previous victory in five Premier League matches played on a Friday night came against Manchester City in December.
- Wolves and Liverpool are the only two clubs to have scored in all of their Premier League home matches this campaign.
- They have scored a Premier League-high 20% of their 35 goals from outside the penalty area this season.
Leicester City
- A win on Friday would give Leicester 52 points, equalling their final tally for last season.
- Leicester have dropped eight points from winning positions in their last four league games - in contrast to six points lost in their previous 59 matches from the start of the 2018-19 campaign.
- The Foxes have kept only one clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League matches, in a 3-0 win at Newcastle on New Year's Day.
- They have scored 18 times in all competitions since their most recent goal by Jamie Vardy in a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on 21 December.
- Vardy's next Premier League appearance will be his 200th.
- James Maddison is one of just three players along with Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish to have had 50 or more shots and created 50 or more chances for his team-mates in the Premier League this season.
- Harvey Barnes has scored in three consecutive league games for the first time in his career. He had scored in just two of his first 39 appearances in the Premier League.