Scottish Championship
Alloa0Dundee Utd0

Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 51Wright
  • 18Malcolm
  • 22Stirling
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 2Taggart
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 7Cawley
  • 17O'Hara
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 10Trouten
  • 15Connelly
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Wilson

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 5Connolly
  • 17Robson
  • 8Pawlett
  • 4Powers
  • 23Harkes
  • 18ButcherBooked at 42mins
  • 24Shankland
  • 14Bingham

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 6Reynolds
  • 13Mehmet
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 27Appere
  • 43Neilson
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Dundee United 0.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Booking

Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).

Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).

Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Attempt missed. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ian Harkes.

Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).

Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic).

Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Blair Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Hand ball by Blair Malcolm (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd24173449183154
2Inverness CT2211383024636
3Ayr2211293531435
4Dundee239682931-233
5Dunfermline2394103632431
6Arbroath2394102125-431
7Morton2384113243-1128
8Queen of Sth2275102629-326
9Alloa2468102737-1026
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
View full Scottish Championship table

