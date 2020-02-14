First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Dundee United 0.
Alloa Athletic v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Watch live coverage on the BBC Sport Scotland website
Line-ups
Alloa
- 51Wright
- 18Malcolm
- 22Stirling
- 4Deas
- 3Dick
- 2Taggart
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 7Cawley
- 17O'Hara
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 10Trouten
- 15Connelly
- 16Gilhooley
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Wilson
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 5Connolly
- 17Robson
- 8Pawlett
- 4Powers
- 23Harkes
- 18ButcherBooked at 42mins
- 24Shankland
- 14Bingham
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 6Reynolds
- 13Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 27Appere
- 43Neilson
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Booking
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).
Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).
Liam Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Attempt missed. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Ian Harkes.
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Blair Malcolm.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Ian Harkes (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic).
Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic).
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Blair Malcolm (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
Hand ball by Blair Malcolm (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Match report to follow.