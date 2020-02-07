Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender 'wants to achieve great things' with club

Vertonghen was replaced by Gedson Fernandes in the 54th minute against Southampton

Jan Vertonghen "still wants to achieve great things" with Tottenham despite his reaction to being substituted against Southampton on Wednesday, says his agent.

The defender, 32, looked visibly upset after being taken off less than 10 minutes into the second half of Spurs' 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round replay win.

His contract expires this summer and it is rumoured an extension is unlikely.

"His reaction had nothing to do with his future," said his agent Tom de Mul.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, he added: "He was just disappointed when he got subbed off. He was unhappy with his performance against Southampton in the first hour and with the team's level."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, speaking after Wednesday's match, said: "It's normal that he's sad. No player likes to come out.

"I decided to sacrifice Jan, so sad yes and with a reason to be sad, but happy now because he won.

"I don't need to speak to him because he's an intelligent guy. He's very professional and it's obvious that I did it not to punish because he was playing exactly the same as the others."

Belgium international Vertonghen, who joined Spurs in 2012 from Ajax, has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season.

De Mul says that while no agreement has yet been reached, the "door is still open" for a new deal with the club.

"Jan still wants to achieve great things with Spurs. He wants to qualify for the Europa or Champions League, to win the FA Cup. He is 32, but still very ambitious.

"He is focused. He still has so many targets. The Euros are a super important goal too."

He added: "Jan is still super happy at Spurs and loves London. He is still very committed.

"There's a lot of respect for Tottenham, just like there is a lot of respect from the club towards us. That's logical after eight seasons. There is a connection."