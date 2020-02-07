Touchline bans for Rangers coaches but no decision on 'orderly fashion' case

Michael Beale was shown a red card late in Rangers' win at Celtic Park on 29 December

Coaches Michael Beale and Tom Culshaw have been given touchline bans but a disciplinary case against Rangers has been adjourned until a later date.

The Scottish FA charges for not acting in an "orderly fashion" relate to behaviour during wins at Easter Road and Celtic Park in December.

Last month, the Ibrox club vowed to contest them "in the most robust manner possible".

No new date has bee has been scheduled to decide the charges.

Hibs were censured and given a suspended £1500 fine after being accused of the same breach following a mass confrontation on the pitch.

The Rangers charges covered gestures made by Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent at Celtic Park and a touchline bust-up at Easter Road.

Following separate charges, technical coach Culshaw was given an immediate one-match touchline ban for his part in the incident against Hibs, plus a suspended one-game ban which will expire at the end of the season. Hibs assistant manager John Potter, who was also charged with misconduct, was censured.

Members of the Rangers bench had reacted angrily to a red-card challenge from Ryan Porteous on Borna Barisic.

First-team coach Beale has received an immediate three-game ban with another two matches suspended. He was shown a red card at Celtic Park after disputing a late dismissal for Morelos.