Stephen Baxter: Crusaders boss named January's Manager of the Month

Stephen Baxter has managed Crusaders since 2005

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter has won the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Manager of the Month award for January.

Crusaders claimed maximum points from their four Irish Premiership games, and progressed in the Irish Cup, without conceding a goal during the month.

The Crues sit in third spot, two points behind leaders Linfield, with 11 games left to play this season.

It is the 20th time Baxter has won the award.

"It was a hard month, but the attitude of the players was superb with the likes of Billy Joe Burns, Rodney Brown, Philip Lowry and Jordan Owens all playing at the top of their game," said Baxter.

"This is a very exciting league, at the top and the bottom, and this year is different because there are five and maybe six teams all going for the title.

"We've been involved in title races with Linfield and Coleraine, last year it was Linfield and Ballymena, but this year there are only four points between the top five teams, it's incredible, and very exciting for the fans.

"Clubs are pushing the boat out, we want to mount a challenge too and I was very happy with how we went about our business in January."