Tony Watt: Striker joins Motherwell as free agent until end of season

Watt is best known for his 2012 goal for Celtic in a Champions League win over Barcelona

Tony Watt has joined Motherwell on a deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old former Celtic striker arrives at Fir Park as a free agent after leaving CSKA Sofia in January.

Watt scored five goals during his stint in Bulgaria, having been with St Johnstone for the 2018-19 season, netting eight times.

"Tony is a player who maybe has a little bit of a point to prove," manager Stephen Robinson told the Motherwell website.

"We lost James Scott at the last second of the window. So being able to bring a player of Tony's experience in on a short-term deal is a big boost for us.

"He will bring us another option in attack as we look to secure a top six place and push on."

Capped once for Scotland, Watt has also had spells with Hearts, Charlton, Cardiff and Blackburn as well as three stints in the Belgian top flight.