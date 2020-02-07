Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager wants 'everyone at it' for cup visit to Hamilton

Ianis Hagi fired in a late winner for Rangers against Hibs on Wednesday

Scottish Cup fifth round: Hamilton Academical v Rangers Venue: FOYS Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, text updates on BBC Sport website & app

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to build on an "extremely positive" second-half show against Hibernian as they try to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

A late Ianis Hagi goal sealed a comeback win on Wednesday to keep Rangers seven points behind Celtic.

And the Ibrox boss wants a similar approach in their last-16 cup tie at Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

"I'll be looking for the same standards, people being really tuned in to get the right result," said Gerrard.

"This is a club that demands that you give everything in every competition, you can't pick and choose.

"We'll be going to Hamilton in decent shape, certainly on the back of the second-half performance against Hibs, which was extremely positive and very close to where we've been for most of the season. Hopefully we can take off from there."

Having fallen behind, Rangers drew level with Hibs in first-half stoppage time and went on to dominate the rest of the match, pinning the visitors back for long stretches.

"It was a really strong 45 minutes," said Gerrard. "Collectively, everyone was at it. Both in and out of possession, the intensity levels were exactly where I want them.

"We had 15 corners and I think it was the second most crosses we've put in in a game. We could have scored another two or three goals, but for their keeper and players not taking chances at the time."

Midfielder Ryan Jack remains sidelined but on-loan Florian Kamberi is available after sitting out against parent club Hibs, with Gerrard saying there "won't be wholesale changes" for the cup tie.

Rangers have won on their last nine visits to Accies but Gerrard remains wary of a side who drew at St Mirren on Wednesday after staying level with Celtic for 77 minutes despite a first-half red card for Jamie Hamilton last weekend.

"Every environment is different," he said. "They are very effective on their pitch. They've got a good coach and they have players who can hurt you if you don't defend properly.

"Every time we've gone there, they've tried to stay in the game for as long as they can. We've had to finish them off late on."