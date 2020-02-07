David Brooks: Wales winger back in Bournemouth training after ankle injury

David Brooks is Wales' reigning player of the year

Winger David Brooks has given Wales renewed hope he could be fit for Euro 2020 after returning to light training with his club Bournemouth.

Brooks was expected to be out for 12 weeks after surgery on an ankle injury suffered in a friendly last July.

But the 22-year-old needed a second operation in Qatar in December.

"He's back in the country and ran on grass for the first time yesterday (Thursday)," said Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

He added that Brooks remains "some way away" from returning to action but the Cherries have previously said they are "cautiously optimistic" he will play again this season.

Brooks has missed all of the Premier League season so far and the second half of Wales' successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Wales' next fixture is a friendly against Austria at the end of March.

Brooks signed a new long-term deal at Bournemouth last year having made an £11.5m move from Sheffield United in July 2018, scoring seven goals in 33 appearances in his first season with the Cherries.

He has won 12 caps for Wales and scored his only international goal in the 2-1 defeat against Croatia in June 2019.