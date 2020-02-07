Irish Premiership: Baxter 'thrilled' by in-form Crusaders

Glenavon and Crusaders drew 2-2 in their last meeting in October

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter is delighted with his team's form as they prepare to continue their title challenge away against Glenavon.

The north Belfast side sit just two points off the top after winning their last five Premiership games.

"We're thrilled to be playing the way we are at the right time of year - it's up to the players to keep that momentum going," said Baxter.

"I've every confidence in them and we'll just keep pushing hard."

Crusaders have next weekend's League Cup final to look forward to and they thumped Carrick in the Irish Cup last Saturday, but Baxter expects a tough encounter against seventh-placed Glenavon.

"It's always challenging for us at Mourneview Park - it's it's always a difficult place to get points," he added.

Top speed

"We have to get our heads down and work really hard and keep our foot on the pedal if we can."

Linfield are the new leaders after a 2-1 win over Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday and relegation-threatened Warrenpoint Town are next up for the champions on Saturday.

"Since Barry Gray went in there they have been exceptionally good - he knows the club inside out and probably better than anyone," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"They've got a bit of steel about them and they are more than difficult to beat."

It's a five-way fight for the Gibson Cup and two of the contenders meet at the Oval as Glentoran host Coleraine.

Bannsiders defender Gareth McConaghie gets above Glentoran's Jonny Frazer to head clear

The Glens, who announced this week that they are now debt free after years of financial troubles, could give a debut to new signing Deivydas Matulevicius.

Mick McDermott's men are only a point adrift of the Blues and hold a three-point advantage over the Bannsiders.

"You never know what you are going to get from Coleraine. They can be direct and they can play football," said the Glentoran boss.

"We do know some of their players are injured at the minute. They don't have a big squad but they do have a good squad."

Cliftonville are the other side with title ambitions and the Reds take on the Swifts at Solitude.

Larne travel to face Institute while Ballymena United will replace Carrick in eighth if they beat Niall Currie's side at the Showgrounds.