Daley Blind to return to Ajax squad after being diagnosed with heart condition in December

Daley Blind complained of dizziness in his last match for Ajax

Netherlands defender Daley Blind will return to the Ajax first team squad on Sunday after being diagnosed with a heart condition in December.

The ex-Manchester United player, 29, was diagnosed with "heart muscle inflammation" after suffering from dizziness during the Champions League game against Valencia on 10 December.

The club said Blind returned to full training last week after a "number of successful medical tests".

Ajax play FC Utrecht on Sunday.

Blind was fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms - specifically those that can be dangerous and cause a cardiac arrest.