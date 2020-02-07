Ayr United v St Johnstone: Tommy Wright says Scottish Cup hasn't 'lost its magic'

Tommy Wright led St Johnstone to their sole Scottish Cup success in 2014

Scottish Cup fifth round: Ayr United v St Johnstone Venue: Somerset Park Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland, live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

The Scottish Cup has not "lost any of its magic", unlike the English equivalent, says St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright.

The Perth club's sole success in the competition came under Wright in 2014, when they beat Dundee United.

St Johnstone have not gone beyond the fifth round since, but can do so with victory on Saturday at Ayr United, who knocked out top-flight Ross County.

"There is still a huge importance put on it," Wright said.

"Very rarely to you see teams play weakened sides and not take the competition as its main focus. I think the Scottish Cup, unlike the FA Cup, hasn't lost any of its magic.

"We have a really difficult tie at a great old ground and there will be a great atmosphere. There are a load of fans going down so I think it will be a proper cup tie."

Wright is hopeful midfielder Ali McCann can prove the difference at Somerset Park, with the 20-year-old having scored three goals in his last four games, including the winner against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

"He is a young player that has taken his opportunity," he said. "He has made an impression on me and has grown in confidence and got better with each game, so long may that continue."