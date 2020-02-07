Ryan Flynn: St Mirren player suffers crucial ligament damage

From the section

Ryan Flynn suffered ligament damage after a challenge by Hamilton's Mickel Miller in midweek

Scottish Cup fifth round: St Mirren v Motherwell Venue: Simple Digital Arena Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland, live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

St Mirren's Ryan Flynn has suffered season-ending cruciate ligament damage, the club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old was injured in a second-half challenge by Mickel Miller during Wednesday's Scottish Premiership draw with Hamilton Academical.

The midfielder, deployed at right-back in recent months, has made 27 appearances this season but will be out for a "lengthy spell".

St Mirren host Motherwell in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Flynn's absence leaves the Paisley club short at right-back, with Paul McGinn having left to join to Hibernian last month.