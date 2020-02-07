Idris Kanu: Peterborough United midfielder signs deal until 2023

Former Aldershot player Idris Kanu spent last season on loan at Boreham Wood and Port Vale

Peterborough United attacking midfielder Idris Kanu has signed a new deal with the club until 2023.

Kanu, who can also play at wing-back, has been out for two months after fracturing his eye socket in training.

The 20-year-old's injury came days after his first League One start of the season, in a 2-2 draw at Portsmouth.

"I feel like I've worked hard for this and shown the gaffer, and hopefully fans, what I can do as well," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: "I think he's got potential, so it's important we tied him down."

Kanu has made 36 appearances for the club in total, 28 of them from the bench, and he is expected to return from injury this month.