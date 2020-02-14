Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic
Cardiff City will look to extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches when they host struggling Wigan.
Manager Neil Harris kept an unchanged squad for Wednesday's 3-0 win at Huddersfield and may opt to do so again on their return to home soil.
Wigan centre-back Chey Dunkley is suspended after being sent off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.
Full-back Antonee Robinson, who almost joined Italian giants AC Milan in January, is out with a groin problem.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won two of their last 15 league games against Wigan (W2 D6 L7), winning both games in the 2014-15 season.
- This will be Wigan's first away league visit to Cardiff since October 2016, winning 1-0 via a Jordi Gomez goal.
- Cardiff are unbeaten in all nine home games under Neil Harris in all competitions (W3 D6), with their last home defeat coming in Neil Warnock's last game in charge against Bristol City.
- Wigan have won two of their last three away Championship games (L1), one more than they'd won in their previous 34 away league games (W1 D9 L24).
- Cardiff's Lee Tomlin has more goals (7) and assists (7) than any of his team-mates in the Championship this season.