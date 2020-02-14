Championship
Cardiff15:00Wigan
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic

Will Vaulks
Will Vaulks scored his second league goal for Cardiff in Wednesday's convincing victory at Huddersfield
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Cardiff City will look to extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches when they host struggling Wigan.

Manager Neil Harris kept an unchanged squad for Wednesday's 3-0 win at Huddersfield and may opt to do so again on their return to home soil.

Wigan centre-back Chey Dunkley is suspended after being sent off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Full-back Antonee Robinson, who almost joined Italian giants AC Milan in January, is out with a groin problem.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have won two of their last 15 league games against Wigan (W2 D6 L7), winning both games in the 2014-15 season.
  • This will be Wigan's first away league visit to Cardiff since October 2016, winning 1-0 via a Jordi Gomez goal.
  • Cardiff are unbeaten in all nine home games under Neil Harris in all competitions (W3 D6), with their last home defeat coming in Neil Warnock's last game in charge against Bristol City.
  • Wigan have won two of their last three away Championship games (L1), one more than they'd won in their previous 34 away league games (W1 D9 L24).
  • Cardiff's Lee Tomlin has more goals (7) and assists (7) than any of his team-mates in the Championship this season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
View full Championship table

Top Stories