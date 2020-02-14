Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
- From the section Championship
Fit-again Aiden McGeady could make his first start for Charlton against Blackburn after coming off the bench in Tuesday's win at Nottingham Forest.
The transfer deadline day arrival featured for the first time after recovering from illness, while Jonny Williams and Andre Green were rested midweek and are now likely to return.
A groin problem is again expected to keep Blackburn's Sam Gallagher out.
Joe Rankin-Costello is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Charlton Athletic are looking to win three consecutive league games against Blackburn for the first time since September 2004.
- Blackburn have conceded exactly one goal in each of their last six away league games against Charlton (W2 D2 L2).
- Charlton are looking to win consecutive home Championship games for the first time since April 2016 under manager Jose Riga.
- Blackburn have lost their two away league games in London this season, losing 2-0 at Fulham and 4-2 at QPR.
- Since the start of last season, Lyle Taylor has scored 34 goals in all competitions - 20 more than any other Charlton player.