Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Aiden McGeady is on loan at Charlton from League One side Sunderland

Fit-again Aiden McGeady could make his first start for Charlton against Blackburn after coming off the bench in Tuesday's win at Nottingham Forest.

The transfer deadline day arrival featured for the first time after recovering from illness, while Jonny Williams and Andre Green were rested midweek and are now likely to return.

A groin problem is again expected to keep Blackburn's Sam Gallagher out.

Joe Rankin-Costello is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Match facts