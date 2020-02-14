Championship
Charlton15:00Blackburn
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Aiden McGeady
Aiden McGeady is on loan at Charlton from League One side Sunderland
Fit-again Aiden McGeady could make his first start for Charlton against Blackburn after coming off the bench in Tuesday's win at Nottingham Forest.

The transfer deadline day arrival featured for the first time after recovering from illness, while Jonny Williams and Andre Green were rested midweek and are now likely to return.

A groin problem is again expected to keep Blackburn's Sam Gallagher out.

Joe Rankin-Costello is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Charlton Athletic are looking to win three consecutive league games against Blackburn for the first time since September 2004.
  • Blackburn have conceded exactly one goal in each of their last six away league games against Charlton (W2 D2 L2).
  • Charlton are looking to win consecutive home Championship games for the first time since April 2016 under manager Jose Riga.
  • Blackburn have lost their two away league games in London this season, losing 2-0 at Fulham and 4-2 at QPR.
  • Since the start of last season, Lyle Taylor has scored 34 goals in all competitions - 20 more than any other Charlton player.

Saturday 15th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
