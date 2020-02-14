Championship
Birmingham15:00Brentford
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Brentford

Brentford forward Said Benrahma
Brentford forward Said Benrahma has scored four goals in his past three appearances for the Bees
Brentford go to in-form Birmingham on Saturday fourth in the Championship and two points behind second-placed Leeds.

Captain Pontus Jansson (hip) has resumed training and is closing on a return to action.

Blues are on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their past three games in the league.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is available after recovering from a long-term knee injury and could make his first appearance since April.

Match facts

  • Birmingham are winless in three home league matches against Brentford (D1 L2) since winning 2-1 in January 2016.
  • Brentford lost 1-0 against Birmingham on the opening day of this season, conceding with the only shot they faced during the match.
  • Brentford's Said Benrahma has scored six goals in last nine away Championship matches, having netted just two in his first 26 away games in the competition.
  • Birmingham striker Scott Hogan has scored in each of his three league appearances for the club, netting three goals from four shots on target. Hogan last found the net in four consecutive appearances in May 2016 with Brentford.
  • Brentford have scored 24 away Championship goals this season - one more than they scored last season (23).

Saturday 15th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
