Birmingham City v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford go to in-form Birmingham on Saturday fourth in the Championship and two points behind second-placed Leeds.
Captain Pontus Jansson (hip) has resumed training and is closing on a return to action.
Blues are on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their past three games in the league.
Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is available after recovering from a long-term knee injury and could make his first appearance since April.
Match facts
- Birmingham are winless in three home league matches against Brentford (D1 L2) since winning 2-1 in January 2016.
- Brentford lost 1-0 against Birmingham on the opening day of this season, conceding with the only shot they faced during the match.
- Brentford's Said Benrahma has scored six goals in last nine away Championship matches, having netted just two in his first 26 away games in the competition.
- Birmingham striker Scott Hogan has scored in each of his three league appearances for the club, netting three goals from four shots on target. Hogan last found the net in four consecutive appearances in May 2016 with Brentford.
- Brentford have scored 24 away Championship goals this season - one more than they scored last season (23).