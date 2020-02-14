Leeds United v Bristol City

Nahki Wells (centre) scored his first Bristol City goal in Wednesday's win over Derby

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kiko Casilla will start in goal against Bristol City, despite his error in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Second-placed Leeds have no new injury concerns for the visit of the Robins, who are seventh in the Championship but only three points behind the Whites.

Bristol City will select from the same squad that beat Derby on Wednesday.

Nahki Wells, Markus Henriksen and Filip Benkovic all made their first starts in the 3-2 home win over the Rams.

Match facts