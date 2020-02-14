Championship
Leeds15:00Bristol City
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Bristol City

Nahki Wells
Nahki Wells (centre) scored his first Bristol City goal in Wednesday's win over Derby
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kiko Casilla will start in goal against Bristol City, despite his error in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Second-placed Leeds have no new injury concerns for the visit of the Robins, who are seventh in the Championship but only three points behind the Whites.

Bristol City will select from the same squad that beat Derby on Wednesday.

Nahki Wells, Markus Henriksen and Filip Benkovic all made their first starts in the 3-2 home win over the Rams.

Match facts

  • Leeds have lost just one of their last 15 league games against Bristol City (W12 D2 L1), winning the last three in a row.
  • Bristol City have lost seven of their last eight away games against Leeds (D1) in all competitions since a 3-1 win in November 1979.
  • Leeds have conceded nine goals in their last five home league games (W1 D2 L2), having conceded just four in their opening 10 at Elland Road this season (W7 D2 L1).
  • During his league managerial career, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has only lost more games against Preston (9) and Wolves (6) than against Leeds (5).
  • Pablo Hernandez has been directly involved in seven goals in six league appearances against Bristol City for Leeds United (three goals, four assists).

Saturday 15th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
