Derby County v Huddersfield Town

Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos has made 21 appearances this season but has not played in the Championship since November

Kelle Roos is expected to replace Ben Hamer in goal for Derby County, with on-loan Hamer ineligible to face his parent club.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is set to miss a seventh consecutive match because of a calf injury.

Huddersfield Town hope to have Karlan Grant back following a side problem that has seen the 13-goal striker miss the past two matches.

Midfielders Alex Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg could both return after injury.

The Rams are 13th in the table having won five out of seven games before losing to Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

Huddersfield were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff at home in midweek and are just five points above the relegation zone following their second defeat in three matches.

Match facts