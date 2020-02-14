Championship
Derby15:00Huddersfield
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Huddersfield Town

Derby County goalkeeper Kelle Roos
Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos has made 21 appearances this season but has not played in the Championship since November
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Kelle Roos is expected to replace Ben Hamer in goal for Derby County, with on-loan Hamer ineligible to face his parent club.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is set to miss a seventh consecutive match because of a calf injury.

Huddersfield Town hope to have Karlan Grant back following a side problem that has seen the 13-goal striker miss the past two matches.

Midfielders Alex Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg could both return after injury.

The Rams are 13th in the table having won five out of seven games before losing to Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.

Huddersfield were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff at home in midweek and are just five points above the relegation zone following their second defeat in three matches.

Match facts

  • Derby County are unbeaten in their past 23 home games against Huddersfield in all competitions (W20 D3).
  • Huddersfield drew 1-1 in their last away league visit to Derby in April 2017, last avoiding defeat in consecutive away games there in April 1938.
  • Derby have won their previous five home games in all competitions; the Rams last won six consecutively in a run of nine wins in a row between March and August 2014.
  • Huddersfield have lost three of their past four league games on the road (W1), with all of these games being won by a one-goal margin.
  • Derby forward Chris Martin has been directly involved in eight goals in his eight league appearances against Huddersfield (six goals, two assists).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
View full Championship table

Top Stories