Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
QPR have no new injury concerns but may rest veteran right-back Angel Rangel.
The 37-year-old played for 84 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Tuesday - his first appearance since December - but Todd Kane could return.
Stoke City are without James McClean, who faces "several weeks" on the sidelines with a knee problem sustained in Tuesday's loss to Preston North End.
Fellow midfielder Thibaud Verlinden will be out for the rest of the season having been injured in the same game.
Rangers are 17th in the Championship table, five points and four places above the Potters, who are four points clear of the relegation zone.
Match facts
- QPR are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 2011-12 season in the Premier League.
- Stoke are unbeaten in three away league games against QPR (W1 D2) since losing 1-0 in May 2012.
- QPR haven't lost three consecutive home games in all competitions since February 2019 under Steve McClaren.
- Stoke's 4-0 away loss at Derby in their last away Championship match was their heaviest away defeat at this level since February 2003, when they suffered a 6-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.
- QPR's Jordan Hugill, who has registered the second most shots off target in the Championship this season (40), has bagged just one goal in his past 14 league appearances.