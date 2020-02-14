Championship
QPR15:00Stoke
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City

Angel Rangel in action for QPR
Angel Rangel signed a new one-year with QPR in July and has made 14 league appearances during an injury-hit season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

QPR have no new injury concerns but may rest veteran right-back Angel Rangel.

The 37-year-old played for 84 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Tuesday - his first appearance since December - but Todd Kane could return.

Stoke City are without James McClean, who faces "several weeks" on the sidelines with a knee problem sustained in Tuesday's loss to Preston North End.

Fellow midfielder Thibaud Verlinden will be out for the rest of the season having been injured in the same game.

Rangers are 17th in the Championship table, five points and four places above the Potters, who are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • QPR are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 2011-12 season in the Premier League.
  • Stoke are unbeaten in three away league games against QPR (W1 D2) since losing 1-0 in May 2012.
  • QPR haven't lost three consecutive home games in all competitions since February 2019 under Steve McClaren.
  • Stoke's 4-0 away loss at Derby in their last away Championship match was their heaviest away defeat at this level since February 2003, when they suffered a 6-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.
  • QPR's Jordan Hugill, who has registered the second most shots off target in the Championship this season (40), has bagged just one goal in his past 14 league appearances.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
View full Championship table

Top Stories