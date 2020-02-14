Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City

Angel Rangel signed a new one-year with QPR in July and has made 14 league appearances during an injury-hit season

QPR have no new injury concerns but may rest veteran right-back Angel Rangel.

The 37-year-old played for 84 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Swansea City on Tuesday - his first appearance since December - but Todd Kane could return.

Stoke City are without James McClean, who faces "several weeks" on the sidelines with a knee problem sustained in Tuesday's loss to Preston North End.

Fellow midfielder Thibaud Verlinden will be out for the rest of the season having been injured in the same game.

Rangers are 17th in the Championship table, five points and four places above the Potters, who are four points clear of the relegation zone.

Match facts