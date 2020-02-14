Championship
Preston15:00Millwall
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Millwall

Alan Browne
Alan Browne's goal against Stoke was just his third of the season for Preston
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Preston's Alan Browne faces a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Millwall after struggling with an ankle injury in Wednesday win over Stoke.

Browne scored, despite the knock, in a game that saw fit-again David Nugent and Paul Gallagher come off the bench.

Millwall loanee Mason Bennett is among a number of players whose fitness will be assessed ahead of the trip.

Ryan Leonard came off the bench in Wednesday's draw with Fulham, while James Brown has missed four matches.

Lions midfielder Shaun Williams also remains sidelined with a hip problem.

Match facts

  • Preston are unbeaten in their past five home league games against Millwall (W2 D3) since losing 2-1 in February 2004.
  • Millwall have not completed a league double over Preston since the 1967-68 campaign.
  • Millwall are winless in their past four Championship games on the road (D3 L1) after winning three of Gary Rowett's first five away trips (D1 L1).
  • Preston striker David Nugent has scored four goals and assisted another in his past five Championship games against Millwall.
  • Millwall manager Gary Rowett has never lost in six Championship meetings with Preston during his managerial career (W2 D4).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
View full Championship table

