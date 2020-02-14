Preston North End v Millwall

Alan Browne's goal against Stoke was just his third of the season for Preston

Preston's Alan Browne faces a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Millwall after struggling with an ankle injury in Wednesday win over Stoke.

Browne scored, despite the knock, in a game that saw fit-again David Nugent and Paul Gallagher come off the bench.

Millwall loanee Mason Bennett is among a number of players whose fitness will be assessed ahead of the trip.

Ryan Leonard came off the bench in Wednesday's draw with Fulham, while James Brown has missed four matches.

Lions midfielder Shaun Williams also remains sidelined with a hip problem.

Match facts