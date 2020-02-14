Middlesbrough v Luton Town

Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough have not won a match since beating Preston on 1 January

Middlesbrough defenders George Friend and Ryan Shotton have recovered from injuries and will be considered for selection against Luton on Saturday.

The 2-2 draw with Wigan on Tuesday left Jonathan Woodgate's side seven points above the Championship relegation zone.

Luton moved off the bottom with their midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Danny Hylton will be hopeful of more game time after returning from a long-term knee injury as a substitute in that victory.

