Fulham v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Winger Anthony Knockaert could feature for Fulham against Barnsley at Craven Cottage after missing Wednesday's draw at Millwall because of illness.
Defender Terence Kongolo is out for the rest of the season with a foot problem.
Fulham start level on points with second-placed Leeds, while Barnsley are bottom of the Championship after Luton's win on Wednesday.
Defender Mads Andersen is likely to be rested by boss Gerhard Struber, while goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger is injured.
Barnsley beat Fulham on the opening day of the season at Oakwell, but have won only four of their subsequent 31 Championship matches.
Match facts
- Fulham have won their last three home league games against Barnsley, most recently winning 2-1 in December 2017.
- Barnsley are looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
- Fulham have won five of their last six home games in all competitions (L1), winning the last three in a row. They last won four consecutively in March 2018 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
- Barnsley have won one of their last 22 away Championship matches (W1 D4 L17), a 2-1 victory at Millwall in December.
- Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 10 goals in last 14 home league appearances for the Cottagers.