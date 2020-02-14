Championship
West Brom12:30Nottm Forest
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban in action for Nottingham Forest
Ten of Lewis Grabban's 16 goals for Nottingham Forest this season have come away from home
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion have no new injury worries and Gareth Barry, Chris Brunt and Kieran Gibbs are all close to returning.

The Baggies moved six points clear after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Reading.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is set to recall Yuri Ribeiro and Matty Cash and "hopes" to have midfielders Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi fit again.

Lewis Grabban also missed the loss to Charlton in midweek and the 16-goal striker is a doubt with a knee injury.

The Reds are still only two points off second-placed Leeds despite dropping a place to fifth following the defeat against the Addicks at the City Ground.

Match facts

  • West Brom are winless in three home league games against Nottingham Forest (D1 L2) since a 1-0 win in November 2001.
  • Nottingham Forest have won none of their previous three league games against West Brom (D2 L1), most recently losing 2-1 on the opening day of this season.
  • The Baggies recorded their first home league clean sheet in their 2-0 win against Luton Town - last keeping consecutive home league clean sheets in February 2017 under Tony Pulis in the Premier League.
  • Only Matt Phillips (five) has more Championship goals at the Hawthorns for West Brom this season than defender Semi Ajayi (four), who netted a double in the 2-0 win over the Hatters.
  • Reds winger Joe Lolley has been directly involved in seven goals in the past 10 away starts in the Championship (three goals, four assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
View full Championship table

