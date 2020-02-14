Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

Connor Wickham is yet to score for Sheffield Wednesday since joining on loan from Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day

Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox (ankle) could return after missing the last three matches.

The Owls are without a win in five league games and have slipped to nine points off the play-offs.

Reading boss Mark Bowen has no new injury or suspension concerns as his team look for a first Championship win since New Year's Day.

Full-back Andy Yiadom (knee) returned after two months out in Wednesday's midweek home defeat by West Brom.

Match facts