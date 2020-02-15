League One
Fleetwood15:00Peterborough
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Peterborough United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham30175854302456
2Peterborough32167964372755
3Coventry291412341281354
4Wycombe3115883936353
5Sunderland30149741261551
6Portsmouth29148743301350
7Ipswich311310841301149
8Doncaster30139846291748
9Fleetwood29139744341048
10Oxford Utd29129847331445
11Gillingham30101373629743
12Burton30111094138343
13Bristol Rovers30109113341-839
14Lincoln City32115163840-238
15Blackpool29910103837137
16Accrington3099124143-236
17Shrewsbury29811102534-935
18MK Dons3196163342-933
19Rochdale3196163551-1633
20Wimbledon3078153544-929
21Tranmere3058172853-2523
22Southend3037203376-4316
23Bolton2858152459-3511
