League Two
Mansfield15:00Newport
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Mansfield Town will assess Joe Riley ahead of the visit of Newport County.

Riley came off at half-time in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Leyton Orient with a muscular injury.

Newport are facing a mounting injury crisis with big problems at full-back.

Dan Leadbitter was injured in the midweek draw with Walsall and could miss the rest of the season and Mark O'Brien, Ashley Baker, Ryan Haynes, George Nurse, Josh Sheehan, Matty Dolan and Nick Townsend are also injured.

Newport were looking to add a free agent defender and are still in talks with Wales midfielder Joe Ledley.

Alex MacDonald (hamstring), Hayden White (knock) and Kellan Gordon (back) have all been struggling with injuries for the hosts but could return.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon33196857362163
2Crewe32187759382161
3Exeter32179647341360
4Plymouth31176851351657
5Colchester331313747311652
6Northampton321571045331252
7Cheltenham311312645252051
8Bradford33131284033751
9Port Vale33131284340351
10Forest Green33129124038245
11Salford331011124344-141
12Cambridge33118143643-741
13Newport301010102726140
14Crawley33913114546-140
15Walsall33117153244-1240
16Grimsby31911113639-338
17Leyton Orient33911134250-838
18Scunthorpe3399154150-936
19Oldham33812133651-1536
20Carlisle32810143350-1734
21Mansfield33711154553-832
22Morecambe3379173154-2330
23Macclesfield32714112936-729
24Stevenage33313172344-2122
