Mansfield Town v Newport County

Mansfield Town will assess Joe Riley ahead of the visit of Newport County.

Riley came off at half-time in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Leyton Orient with a muscular injury.

Newport are facing a mounting injury crisis with big problems at full-back.

Dan Leadbitter was injured in the midweek draw with Walsall and could miss the rest of the season and Mark O'Brien, Ashley Baker, Ryan Haynes, George Nurse, Josh Sheehan, Matty Dolan and Nick Townsend are also injured.

Newport were looking to add a free agent defender and are still in talks with Wales midfielder Joe Ledley.

Alex MacDonald (hamstring), Hayden White (knock) and Kellan Gordon (back) have all been struggling with injuries for the hosts but could return.