Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00St Mirren
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26231277156270
2Rangers25193360164460
3Aberdeen2611873329441
4Motherwell26132113534141
5Livingston2610793834437
6Hibernian268993741-433
7Kilmarnock2695122733-632
8St Johnstone257992443-1930
9Ross County2667132553-2825
10St Mirren2657142135-1422
11Hamilton2647152648-2219
12Hearts2639142547-2218
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport